TODAY
EVENTS
9 to 11 a.m. — Fall Prevention Education and Fair at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Learn more about preventing falls, getting assistance for minor home repairs and more.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 to 11:45 a.m. — First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton grand opening at 316 E. Hickory St. Free event includes tours, updates, a ribbon-cutting, food from the Chestnut Tree, music from Kind Beats, giveaways and free parking in the parking garage. Register in advance at nctcdentongrandopening.eventbrite.com.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
4 p.m. — CloudLibrary Workshop at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Step-by-step instruction for downloading the new CloudLibrary app on your device, logging in and accessing e-books and audiobooks. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
Friday night community dances at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Dances are open to all adults . $6. Call 940-349-8720.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Today and Sunday — Instant Film Society’s PolaCon 4, a free conference with workshops, sessions and events for instant film enthusiasts. Visit instantfilmsociety.com.
9 a.m. to noon — National Public Lands Day Volunteer Event at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join rangers to help replace the park’s volleyball court, pick up litter along the shoreline and clear out bushes by the fishing pier. Bring water and work gloves. Volunteers will have their park entry fees waived for the day. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children’s activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
7:30 p.m. — TWU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: “Pioneer Sing!” at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall. $10 general admission; $5 for students and seniors; free for children under 12. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
11 a.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Fall Festival at 400 St. Thomas Aquinas Ave. in Pilot Point. Bilingual Mass under the big top at 9:30 a.m. Visit stthomaspilotpoint.org/fall-festival.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.