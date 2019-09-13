FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
3 to 6 p.m. — Truck Time Literacy Night at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Meet Kathy Beebe, author of Thunder Trucks, attend a truck-themed Story Time, make crafts and explore real trucks in the library parking lot. For ages 8 and younger. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — XCW Wrestling's Family Reunion at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Featuring Rodney Mac vs. Bobby Lambert, Gemini vs. Ricky Starks and more. $20 general admission, $5 for kids under 10. Bell time at 8 p.m. Visit xcwprowrestling.com.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
CLUB MEETINGS
Friday night community dances at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Dances are open to all adults and include live music and refreshments. Dance hosts will be present to dance with unaccompanied ladies. Admission is $6. Call 940-349-8720.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
EVENTS
9 a.m. — “Shinrin-yoku: Breathe the Forest" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Adults can learn about "forest bathing," the practice of gentle walks that support well-being, with a walk led by a ranger on the Lost Pines Trail. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 20th annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza presented by the Denton Main Street Association, in and around the Courthouse on the Square. Classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles on display; Chalk Fest contest, arts and craft vendors, children's activities, silent auction, live music and more. Free admission. $5-$10 entry fee for the Chalk Fest contest; free for ages 6 and younger. $25-$30 to register a vehicle. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/arts-and-autos.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 11 a.m. — Read to Rover at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. — “Succulents Are Plantastic," a free workshop on how to care for succulent plants, including a starter kit, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Presented by Gay Campbell of the Denton County Master Gardeners Association. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
Noon — Roasted Green Chile Festival at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. With food sales featuring green chiles, chile-themed cocktails, green chiles roasted and sold by the pound, and music by the Raised Right Men and Nick & Bonnie Norris. Free admission.
2 p.m. — “Ssslitherin' Snakes," a fun and informative talk with a ranger and a chance to meet a snake up close, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoons at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.