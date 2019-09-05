TODAY
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
6 to 8 p.m. — Reception for “Texas International Pop Festival: 50 Years Later — The Exhibit” at UNT on the Square 109 N. Elm St. Exhibit runs through Sept. 28. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
8:30 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight (preferably with a red lens). $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
Friday night community dances at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Dances are open to all adults and include live music and refreshments. Dance hosts will be present to dance with unaccompanied ladies. Admission is $6. Call 940-349-8720.
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
EVENTS
8 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Splish Splash Doggie Bash, a pool party for dogs benefiting the Denton Parks Foundation, at Civic Center Pool, 515 N. Bell Ave. $15 for one person and one dog per session; $5 for one person. All dogs must have proof of current vaccinations and a liability waiver. Visit http://bit.ly/2P7nN3R.
10 a.m. — Monarch Madness at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater and learn about monarch butterflies, and play a game to learn about monarchs' migration. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
Noon to 7 p.m. — North Texas Wine & Brew Music Festival at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. An afternoon of sampling and entertainment with wineries, breweries, food trucks, musicians and more than 40 vendors. Admission is free and open to all ages. Tasting passes are $20-$55. Visit northtexaswinefestival.com. For passes, visit bit.ly/NorthTexasWine.
Noon to 10 p.m. — Summer Daze at Denton Plaza, 508 S. Elm St. Live music on an outdoor stage and inside Juice Lab, with 432 hz Ensemble, the Infamists, Rock N Roll Cannibals, Hen and the Cocks, Gas House Smitty, Mutha-Falcon, the Unmarked Graves, Blue GrassFire, the Bret Crow Show and more. Activities and vendors include free community yoga with Emily Isbell at noon, Coyote Music Studio's Musical Petting Zoo, artists and more. Donation station for the Denton Animal Support Foundation and items needed at the animal shelter.
2 p.m. — Reading With a Ranger at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet in the Nature Center to join a ranger for a nature-themed storybook and a craft activity. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
3 to 5 p.m. — Hip-Hop Songwriting Workshop for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Introductory course on the process and techniques for writing and recording a song. Teens can record a song and bring it home on a USB drive. Space is limited. Free tickets will be distributed at the reference desk starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. — SCRAP After Hours: DIY Zines at 420 S. Bell Ave. Learn how to make your own little magazine from materials at SCRAP in this workshop for adults. BYOB. $15. Register at scrapdenton.org.
6 to 9 p.m. — Denton County Friends of the Family's Taste for a Cause, a fundraising "Un-Gala," at Chapel Creek Ranch, 3794 W. Ganzer Road. With music by the Raised Right Men and dancing, local bites, roaming entertainment, an auction and cocktails. $75; sponsorships available. Visit bit.ly/2zfUPUS.
