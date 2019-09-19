TODAY
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at Ben E. Keith Hospitality Room, 2801 N. I-35. Hunter Zmolik of Four Seasons Nursery will present "Fall Plantings." Refreshments from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a call to order and inspiration, then the program. All are welcome.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Self-Care for the Self-Employed," led by Simon Trask, at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Learn about self-care, living a sustainable lifestyle and ways to avoid burnout. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
6 to 8 p.m. — Air Quality 101 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn the basic atmospheric science of air quality, including major pollutants and how they react in our atmosphere. Presented by James Douglas, the city's conservation coordinator. Free. Register at www.sustainabledenton.com.
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Denton Blues Festival kicks off with the Celebrity Karaoke Battle at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. Free. Visit www.dentonblackchamberonline.org.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
8:30 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 to 11 a.m. — “Is My Child's Speech and Language Development on Track?" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn about milestones in communication development in children ages 1-5 from speech-language pathologist Melinda Rogers. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Monarch Madness, Denton's first monarch butterfly festival, at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn about monarch butterflies and how to support them, and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Visit www.sustainabledenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — “Introduction to Hispanic Heritage Genealogy Workshop" at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. The Denton County Office of History and Culture presents a free introductory workshop on Hispanic heritage genealogy. Presented by Jo Ann Cantú Valentin and Gloria Cantú with the Hispanic Organization for Genealogy and Research (HOGAR de Dallas). To sign up, email officeofhistoryandculture@dentoncounty.com or call 940-349-2850.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. — Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. Free. Visit www.dentonblackchamberonline.org.
3 to 4 p.m. — “The Golden Years of the American Musical," presented by Max Morley, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Audio-visual lecture features 10 musicals, their creators and stars and the music. Part of the OLLI at UNT Sneak Peek Series. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3 to 6 p.m. — Denton 100 Club's UNT vs. UTSA Tailgate Party, benefiting police officers and their families, on the northeast side of Apogee Stadium. Includes pregame tailgate, game ticket, food and beverage, games, music by Brian "Beerman" Houser and a raffle ticket. $25 per person; $10 for additional raffle tickets. Visit denton100club.com/tailgate-party.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
