FRIDAY, OCT. 25
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to noon — Halloween Social for people with disabilities and their caregivers at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Join the Adults with Disabilities Advisory Group and members of Life Works Community for Halloween fun. Costumes encouraged. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “What Business Are You Really In? Marketing for Entrepreneurs," led by UNT marketing professor Francisco Guzman, at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
4 p.m. — Baby Food Taste Test for teens ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 p.m. — Create a Starwheel at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater and join a ranger to make your own star wheel. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
7 p.m. — North Texas Collaborative Pianists (classical collaborative duos) at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
8 p.m. — Stories in the Stars at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Star-hop across fall constellations with a ranger and learn about their folklore and mythology. Meet at the DORBA parking lot. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
Friday night community dances at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Dances are open to all adults and include live music and refreshments. Dance hosts will be present to dance with unaccompanied ladies. Admission is $6. Call 940-349-8720.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. — Spooky Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Tesley Lane. Wear costumes and take in "spooktacular" stories and a trick-or-treating parade.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
3 to 4:30 p.m. — “Yo-Yo with Breaux" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Join yo-yo enthusiast Stephen Breaux to learn yo-yo safety, the basics and a few tricks. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3 p.m. — “Ssslitherin' Snakes," a fun and informative talk with a ranger and a chance to meet a snake up close, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater. At 5 p.m. at the amphitheater, meet for “Goin' Batty" and learn about the world's only flying mammal. At 7 p.m., join a ranger for the Costumed Night Hike along a half-mile trail. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
