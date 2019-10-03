FRIDAY, OCT. 4
EVENTS
Today through Sunday — Denton Folk Festival at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave. $10-$20. For more information, see Page 6.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — SCRAP Garage Sale at SCRAP Denton, 420 S. Bell Ave. Nonprofit offers its $5 fill-a-bag garage sale and fabric by the pound sale. Call 940-391-7499 or visit scrapdenton.org.
2:30 p.m. — Pet blessing ceremony in front of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School gym, 2301 N. Bonnie Brae St. All pets should be leashed or caged. Call 940-381-1155.
4 p.m. — "Creepy Crawly Bug Safari with Ranger Rick" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For ages 6-11. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
EVENTS
Today through Sunday — Denton Folk Festival at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave. $10-$20. For more information, see Page 6.
8:30 a.m. — The Compassion Run 5K at North Lakes Park, benefiting the Denton Wesley Foundation. Registration starts at 7:15 a.m. $30-$35; $15 for students. Visit http://bit.ly/2n9SoRe.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Dog Days of Denton at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Free festival for pet owners and friendly dogs (must be on a leash and current on their vaccinations). Visit dentondogdays.com
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Robson Ranch Women's Club Holiday Market at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Blvd. Free. Early holiday shopping with more than 50 vendors selling crafts and gifts. Benefiting Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — SCRAP Garage Sale and Creative Reuse Carnival at SCRAP Denton, 420 S. Bell Ave. $5 fill-a-bag garage sale, fabric by the pound sale, and carnival games, activities and crafts for ages 4-12. Carnival runs until 4 p.m. Carnival admission is $5 for kids, or buy tickets for games and activities. Benefiting SCRAP's educational programs. Call 940-391-7499 or visit scrapdenton.org.
1 to 2 p.m. — Teen Geeks: "DIY Hobbit Habitats" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Design your own Hobbit Hole-themed terrariums. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — UNT Instrument Petting Zoo at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Kids can explore how to play different kinds of instruments. For ages 8-14. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3 p.m. — Blessing of the Animals at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1200 N. Elm St. Meet in the Denton ISD parking lot adjacent to the church, near the church's red door.
7 to 10 p.m. — Immaculate Conception Catholic School’s Casino Night at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1700 Riney Road. $50. Call 940-381-1155.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.