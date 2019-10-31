FRIDAY, NOV. 1
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Opening reception for “Draft Motors," work by UNT master's drawing and painting students, at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Exhibit runs through Dec. 7. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
EVENTS
9 a.m. to noon — Alzheimer's Association Denton County's Doggies Go Purple Rally at Good Samaritan Denton Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive. People and four-legged friends can walk to find the white flower signifying the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease. With dog races, a pet costume contest, scavenger hunt, goody bags and more. Dogs must have current vaccinations and be registered with the city. Free to attend; register at www.eventbrite.com.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Pioneer Research at the Mall, with TWU faculty and students presenting their research projects to the public in the food court at Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. Research topics include chemotherapy drugs, health impacts of microaggressions on minority populations, diversity in children’s literature, financial literacy in middle school math classes, and the effectiveness of service learning through community partnerships. Free. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — 10th annual Handmade Harvest, featuring more than 50 local makers, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Event also includes live screen-printing, food trucks and cocktails. $2.50 in advance at dimehandmadeharvest.com, or $5 at the door; free for under 18.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Denton Public Libraries Big Book Sale at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Admission is $1, or free for members of Friends of the Denton Public Libraries; members can get in early at 9:15 a.m. Most items cost 50 cents to $1. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonLibraryFriends.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Nel Dornan Byrd's annual studio tour at 3800 Elm Bottom Circle in Aubrey. See old and new watercolor paintings. Artists are welcome to bring supplies to paint at Byrd's home patio or property. Free.
1 to 5 p.m. — DFW Archives Bazaar at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Join archivists, curators, librarians and history professionals as they share their knowledge and help preserve your history. Learn how to preserve family treasures, interview family members about their own history, digitize family memories and more. Free. Visit www.dfwarchivesbazaar.com.
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
