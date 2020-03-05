FRIDAY, MARCH 6
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
6:30 p.m. — She-Rock, Friends With Benefits' two-day International Women’s Day celebration, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $10 for single-day tickets, $15 for two-day passes. Visit http://bit.ly/2POMXSL.
7 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
CLUB MEETINGS
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
EVENTS
9 a.m. to noon — Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch Shoe Drive, with drive-thru drop-off in the parking lot of the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle. Donate gently worn, used and new shoes to be distributed to micro-enterprises in developing countries through Funds2Orgs.
10 a.m. — “Ssslitherin' Snakes" presentation at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 4 p.m. — Trivia Afternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Adults can test their knowledge in six rounds of eight questions. Free snacks and drinks. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 p.m. — She-Rock, Friends With Benefits' two-day International Women’s Day celebration, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $10 for single-day tickets, $15 for two-day passes. Visit http://bit.ly/2POMXSL.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
EVENTS
3 p.m. — “Come From Away: The True Story," with retired American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass and husband Tom Stawicki, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. In conjunction with the Dallas tour of the award-winning Broadway musical. Part of Denton Community Theatre's Gold Series. Free, but reservations are required. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
