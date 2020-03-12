FRIDAY, MARCH 13
EVENTS
Today — 35th annual Texas Storytelling Festival: Texas Live With 35, featuring 35 Tejas tellers at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Free events include Spring Break Concert with elementary-age kids, 10:45 a.m. Friday, and Story Slam, 1:15 p.m. Friday. Festival includes storytelling concerts, music, liars' contest and workshops. For registration and ticket prices, visit tejasstorytelling.com or call 940-380-9320.
Through Friday — Spring Break Make ’n' Take at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. All ages can make a craft — a different project each day of the week — while supplies last.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
1:30 to 4:30 p.m. — "Violets Visit TV Game Shows," the First African Violet Society of Denton's African violet show, demonstration and sale, at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Free. For more information, call Linda Turner at 940-368-8915.
2 p.m. — “Primitive Fire" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join a ranger at Lost Pines Amphitheater and learn about the history of fire. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Build It With Bricks at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ages 5 and older can build with the library's Legos. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Concert and art show benefiting Officer Urban Rodriguez, who was shot during a traffic stop, and his family, at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. His niece Anna Poole, 17, will sing and play guitar, and art by niece Emerson Poole, 10, will be on sale. Cash tips and proceeds will benefit the Rodriguez family. Co-sponsored by Backing the Blue-Denton.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard at the Black Box inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Friday night community dances at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Dances are open to all adults and include live music and refreshments. Dance hosts will be present to dance with unaccompanied ladies. Admission is $6. Call 940-349-8720.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
EVENTS
Today — 35th annual Texas Storytelling Festival: Texas Live With 35, featuring 35 Tejas tellers at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Free events include family concert and kids' activities, 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Saturday, and fringe concerts, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Festival includes storytelling concerts, music, liars' contest and workshops. For registration and ticket prices, visit tejasstorytelling.com or call 940-380-9320.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 11 a.m. — Read to Rover at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — "Violets Visit TV Game Shows," the First African Violet Society of Denton's African violet show, demonstration and sale, at First Presbyterian Church of Denton, 1114 W. University Drive. Free. For more information, call Linda Turner at 940-368-8915.
1 p.m. — DASF Pet Stories at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Interactive story time with the Denton Animal Support Foundation.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
3 p.m. — “Creepy Crawly Bug Safari" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet outside the Nature Center to explore the world of insects. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
5 p.m. — “Owl Power" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join a ranger at Lost Pines Amphitheater to learn about night owls. Then at 8 p.m., meet at the amphitheater for "Wonders of the Night," a short talk about nocturnal wildlife and a night hike; dress for the weather, bring water and a flashlight (preferably with a red lens). $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead by Tom Stoppard at the Black Box inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
