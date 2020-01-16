FRIDAY, JAN. 17
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Spanish Story Time, led by native speaker Myra Ronquillo, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Designed for speakers of all languages, ages 2-10. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7:30 p.m. — Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Roberto Abbado, in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Featuring Stravinsky's Suite from The Firebird and Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in G Major. For tickets, call the FWSO Ticket Office at 817-665-6000 or visit fwsymphony.org.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Denton Winter Bridal Show at the Monroe Pearson, 421 E. Oak St. $10. Visit www.dentonbridalshow.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 10:45 a.m. — “Prescribed Fire: A Hot Topic" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Learn how wildland firefighters use prescribed fires in parks and other wild areas as a resource management tool. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 a.m. to noon — Free rabies vaccines for Denton County cats and dogs at the Lake Dallas Animal Shelter, 687 N. Lakeview Drive. Sponsored by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and the Denton Animal Support Foundation. Free rabies vaccines offered on a walk-in basis, plus half-price microchips for pets. Visit www.texasforthem.org.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dungeons & Dragons Players at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Players meet once a month to play the fantasy role-playing game. Snacks and lunch provided. Ages 15 and under must have a parent or guardian present. Free tickets will be available at the reference desk at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. — “Tree Trimming," a hands-on workshop at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Led by Denton's urban forester, Haywood Morgan. Learn about basic maintenance to maintain a healthy and happy tree. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
2 to 5 p.m. — Progressive Candidate Meet and Greet, presented by Young Democrats of Denton County and Indivisible Denton, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
3 to 4 p.m. — Wildlife Detectives at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Junior Rangers and their families can join a park ranger for an easy hike along the half-mile Lost Pines Trail to look for critter clues. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
3 to 5 p.m. — Beginning Genealogy at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn the basics in this introductory class. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 p.m. — Book signing with Cleve Hattersley, author of Life Is a Butt Dial, and his Greezy Wheels bandmate Sweet Mary at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Free.
6 to 10 p.m. — United Tribute gala featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," a fundraising event for United Way of Denton County, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. $125. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/United-TRIBUTE or call Nina at United Way at 940-566-5851.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
