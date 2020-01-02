FRIDAY, JAN. 3
EVENTS
10 to 11 a.m. — Toddler Dance, led by dance educator Lily Sloan, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Kids ages 1-3 and their caregivers will explore rhythm, songs, movement games, gross motor learning and creative play. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Winter Pajama Sewing Party at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Parents and children work together on real sewing machines to create a pair of children's pajama pants. $20 for one child and one adult; $16 for museum members. Includes supplies for one pair of pants and entry to the museum. To register, visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
EVENTS
1 to 4 p.m. — “Happy Birthday Joe Cripps!" featuring El Nuevo Mi Son and a mustache contest at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Proceeds benefit the Joe Cripps Foundation, which supports the global percussive arts community. $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
4 to 11 p.m. — Thin Line Fest's ’90s Party at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. Costume contest and snacks, karaoke with Johnny DuBiel from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a dance party with Vestments at 7 p.m. $5 donation for entry. Visit www.facebook.com/thinlinefest.
ASSISTANCE
Lake Dallas Mobile Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month at Lake Cities United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hundley Drive in Lake Dallas.
North Texas Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, 1304 Bernard St. Free fresh produce; first come, first served. Visit www.ntfb.org/agencies.
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
EVENTS
1 to 5 p.m. — Explorium is open today as part of the children's museum's special holiday hours. 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. $5. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
