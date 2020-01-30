FRIDAY, JAN. 31
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — “Citizen Science: The Impact on Our Communities by Plastics in Our Environment,” Science Education for New Civic Engagements and Responsibilities Center for Innovation Southwest Spring 2020 Symposium, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Zero-impact event includes educators, researchers and professionals discussing the environmental, economic and health-related impact of plastics in our environment. Free; registration is recommended at ncsce.wildapricot.org/event-3650442.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
3:45 to 5 p.m. — After-School Tabletop Gaming for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Alzheimer's Association Denton Community Forum at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. North Texas iHeartRadio personality Anna de Haro will moderate a discussion of dementia needs, concerns and resources within Denton County. Free. To register, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit https://alz.org/dallasnetexas.
6:30 p.m. — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Voices Across the Divide screening at 7 p.m., followed by discussion and video conference with director Alice Rothchild. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free. Light refreshments and child care available. Visit tpcdenton.org or http://bit.ly/2RYiSR3, or call 940-382-8815.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. — Montessori Skill Builders for ages 7 and under at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Denton Public Libraries Big Book Sale at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Admission is $1, or free for members of Friends of the Denton Public Libraries; members can get in early at 9:15 a.m. Most items cost 50 cents to $1. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonLibraryFriends.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Clean Up the Campus Day at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Help thin down and clean out the theater. Call 940-382-7014 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
1 to 3 p.m. — Scout Day at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Free family event with hands-on activities focusing on creating a healthy planet. Open to all ages, clubs and individuals; being a scout is not required. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Trivia Afternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Adults 18 and older can test their knowledge in six rounds of trivia. Free snacks and drinks. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 p.m. to 2 a.m. — KUZUthon 3 marathon membership drive on 92.9 FM and video livestream on www.kuzu.fm. With more than 40 DJs, skits, interviews and music by local artists. Watch party at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
3 p.m. — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Screening of Gaza Fights for Freedom at 3:30 p.m., followed by a discussion, dabke folk dancing, a free Middle Eastern meal, and folk music by brothers Mosheer and Basheer Antar. Screening of Pressure Points at 7 p.m., followed by a video conference with Tarek Abuata, executive director, Friends of Sabeel North America. With a photo exhibit, vendors and info tables. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free. Visit tpcdenton.org or http://bit.ly/2RYiSR3, or call 940-382-8815.
6:30 p.m. — Denton County NAACP's 39th annual Freedom Fund Banquet at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Featuring Marcedes M. Fuller, author, speaker and motivational coach. $45. Call Cheylon at 469-735-1912.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
EVENTS
Noon — World Wetlands Day Hike at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. A staff member will lead a trail walk to the wetlands, about 2 miles out and back along the wetlands trail. Visit www.clearcreekdenton.com or call 940-349-8152.
