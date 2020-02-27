FRIDAY, FEB. 28
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
2 to 3 p.m. — “Organize Your Totally Out of Control Time," a free presentation on time management led by Lorraine Brock, founder of Get Organized!, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Friday night community dances at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Dances are open to all adults and include live music and refreshments. Dance hosts will be present to dance with unaccompanied ladies. Admission is $6. Call 940-349-8720.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — “Using Pivot Tables in Excel," a workshop for Excel users, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — “Creative Souls: Japanese Street Fashion," a workshop for ages 11-17, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — UNT Instrument Petting Zoo for ages 8-12 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. North Texas Student Music Educators members will let kids explore how to play different kinds of instruments. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 7 p.m. — Denton Music and Arts Collaborative's Leap Day Karaoke Showdown at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. Forty contestants, five judges and one showdown champion. $20 karaoke contestant entry (register at http://bit.ly/Karaoke_Register). Proceeds help subsidize insurance for Denton artists and musicians. Visit www.facebook.com/dmacdenton.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
6 to 8 p.m. — ConFABulation, a Denton-centric Leap Day show featuring sketch comedy, improv, art, jazz and an onsite podcast, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Presented by Artists Enclave of Denton County with the help of the Greater Denton Arts Council. With comedians Sarah Adams and Maggie Rieth Austin, jazz pianist Michael Clement and artist Brian Pierce. Artists Enclave’s Kimberley Dietrich and Lisa West will host a Quirky Questions Answered podcast. Free.
