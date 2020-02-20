FRIDAY
EVENTS
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — TWU's 22nd annual Edible Car Contest in TWU's Multipurpose Classroom and Laboratory Building, 1314 Bell Ave. Competition for teams of students in grades 6-12; registration has closed. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences/edible-car-contest.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 a.m. — Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at Ben E. Keith Hospitality Room, 2801 N. I-35. Master Gardener and author Charlotte Canier presents "Super Stars: Flowers for Our Area." Refreshments from 9:30 to 10a.m., followed by a call to order and inspiration, then the program. All are welcome.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
4 to 9 p.m. — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Visit www.facebook.com/UNTCinderellaProject.
4:30 to 8 p.m. — Lake Dallas Mardi Gras, a free family festival at Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St. Parade at 5:30 p.m., Lake Dallas High School Jazz Band performs at 5 p.m. and the N'Awlins Gumbo Kings play at 6 p.m. on the main stage. Event also includes food trucks and vendors, contests and children's activities. Visit https://lakedallas.com/200/Mardi-Gras.
7 p.m. — Liberty Christian School presents The Wizard of Oz at 1301 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle. $10. Visit www.libertychristian.com/oz.
7:30 p.m. — UNT’s First Stage Series: The Door by Paul Elliott, in Room 127 in UNT's Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $10. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Visit www.facebook.com/UNTCinderellaProject.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free rabies vaccines for pets at Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, 3717 N Elm St. Walk-in clinic presented by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and the Denton Animal Support Foundation.
10 to 11:30 a.m. — Coyote Music Studio's Family Music Open House at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Songs, dances, music games and crafts for families with infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Free. Register at www.coyotemusicstudio.com. Drop-ins welcome.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Carter BloodCare blood drive co-hosted by Sure point ER at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3180 S. Ii-35E. Visit http://bit.ly/37FnmSw.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. — Liberty Christian School presents The Wizard of Oz at 1301 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle. $10. Visit www.libertychristian.com/oz.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT’s First Stage Series: The Door by Paul Elliott, in Room 127 in UNT's Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $10. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
