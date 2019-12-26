FRIDAY, DEC. 27
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Genealogy Meetup at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ask questions, share knowledge and use the library and online genealogical resources. Bring your laptops for research. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — “Santa's Little Helper: Dance Party for Dogs of Denton" at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., benefiting the Denton Animal Support Foundation. With DJ Yeahdef, Ronnie Heart, and Alan Palomo and Jason Faries of Neon Indian. Includes a pet tricks showcase, best dressed pup competition and pup Polaroid booth. $10.
6 to 8 p.m. — Celebrate Kwanzaa with the advisory board of Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center at the center, 1300 Wilson St. Call 940-230-8443.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
EVENTS
3 to 5 p.m. — 100th Birthday Party for Dorothy Adkins in Fellowship Hall at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
EVENTS
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at the Denton Islamic Society, 1105 Greenlee St. This month's discussion topic: What brings me back to my faith when I have slipped away? The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
