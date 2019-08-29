TODAY
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
4 p.m. — Play With Your Food: “Mystery Taste Test” for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
American Legion Post 550 offers free karaoke at 9 p.m. each Friday at the post, 905 Foundation St. in Pilot Point. Call 940-686-9901.
Friday night community dances at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month. Dances are open to all adults and include live music and refreshments. Dance hosts will be present to dance with unaccompanied ladies. Admission is $6. Call 940-349-8720.
The Triangle Squares square dancing group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1424 Stuart Road. 7 p.m. early workshop tips, 7:30 p.m. buffet and 8 p.m. grand march. Visit www.trianglesquaresdanceclub.com, or contact club president Donna Miller at donnam.sqdance@gmail.com or 817-909-2394.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Humble Beginnings group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. for discussion at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
New Beginnings Al-Anon meets at 6 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Baby-sitting is provided.
Primary Purpose Denton AFG Al-Anon meets at noon at Solutions of North Texas’ Wilshire Hall, 2216 N. Bolivar St. Visit www.sontx.org, www.soberdorm.org or call 940-898-6202.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Way Out group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. Call 940-367-7722 or 940-231-6267.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
EVENTS
7 a.m. to sellout — Denton County Farmers Market on Carroll Boulevard at Mulberry Street. Visit www.dentonfarmersmarket.com.
8 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children’s activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 to 10 a.m. — “Creepy Crawly Bug Safari” at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join a ranger and explore the world of insects outside the Nature Center. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Volunteer Wildflower Seed Harvest at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join rangers to collect native wildflower seeds to help with prairie restoration efforts. Suitable for all ages. Dress for the weather and environment and bring sunscreen, hat, gloves, bug spray and water. Volunteers will have their entry fees waived. Event is weather-dependent. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Grand opening for Denton’s new G. Roland Vela Athletic Complex at 2101 Riney Road. Event includes free soccer clinics with FC Dallas, bounce house and face painting, soccer tournament hosted by Denton GOAL, rugby tournament hosted by the Denton Rugby Club, fun scrimmages, bounce house, face painting, vouchers for free popcorn and water, and concession sales. Visit www.dentonparks.com.
2 p.m. — Saturday ’60s at the South Branch: The Spy Who Came in From the Cold at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free movie and refreshments. Not rated, 112 minutes. For ages 16 and up.
3 to 7 p.m. — Denton Zine & Art Party’s Pop-Up Zine Library at Norman Roscoe, 111 W. Hickory St. Read and peruse local zine and DIY collections. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonzineartparty
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — North Texas Overdose Awareness Day on the south lawn of the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. With speakers, naloxone demonstrations, resource tables, food and a memorial balloon release. Visit www.overdoseday.com/denton.
