Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.