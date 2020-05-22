Email information about your event or online meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
SATURDAY
Saturday-Wednesday — Denton Parks & Recreation's Public Art Scavenger Hunt, a way for families to explore the city while practicing physical distancing. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events for a link to items and clues that will be posted Friday through Tuesday, then take a picture of the item and your hunters and post it.
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market Opening Day, with food and farm vendors, at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings are strongly encouraged, and 6-foot social distancing will be enforced. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
4 p.m. May 29-10:30 a.m. May 30 — Denton Parks & Recreation's Backyard Campout. Register for free to receive links to Tejas Storytelling Association's Zoom storytelling and singalong, virtual games, campfire activities and more. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.