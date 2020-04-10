Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
SUNDAY
7 p.m. — Melissa Ratley, livestreamed at www.twitch.tv/danssilverleaf. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
MONDAY(April 13)
1-3 p.m. — Drop off donations of personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders in Denton County, at 306 N. Loop 288. Items needed include N95 respirators, medical face masks, medical exam gloves and disposable gowns. For more information or for assistance in donating, call 940-465-4776.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Stoke's Coffee + Convo, a virtual meetup with entrepreneurs, experts and peers. Randi Skinner of RS Consulting will talk about how small businesses can gain visibility through marketing. Free. To register, visit stokedenton.com/events.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.