THURSDAY
11 a.m. — 34th annual Thanksgiving Community Banquet, a free food pickup event in the parking lot of Calhoun Middle School, 709 W. Congress St. Home-cooked to-go meals for people needing food or wanting company on Thanksgiving, presented by The Village Church Denton.
FRIDAY
10 a.m.-noon — Free rabies vaccines for pets, offered on a walk-in basis, offered by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and the Denton Animal Support Foundation at TCAP's Denton clinic, 713 Sunset St. Visit texasforthem.org.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
8-11 a.m. Dec. 5 — Explorium's third annual Denton Coffee Crawl, benefiting the children's museum. Visit six participating coffee shops in Denton for a drink or treat at each location, then redeem your passport for a commemorative mug. $35. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 — TWU Pioneer Preview Day, a virtual open house event for potential first-year students. Visit twu.edu/admissions.
ONGOING
Through Nov. 30 — Welcome to the West, Lumedia Musicworks' multimedia concert film, featuring traditional fiddling, Western swing, folk tunes and more. Hosted by Denton County vocalist Julianna Emanski, a UNT doctoral graduate, and including several Denton residents. $12-$20. Available on demand through Nov. 30 at www.lumediamusicworks.com/west.