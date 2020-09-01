WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Visual Arts Society of Texas presents John Bramblitt in a virtual guest artist presentation and demo. Bramblitt, a Denton painter who is blind, will demonstrate his multidisciplinary approach to art and discuss how to diversify the business side of art amid the pandemic. Free for VAST members, $5 for nonmembers. To learn how to access the Zoom videoconference, visit www.vastarts.org.
8 p.m. — Pianist Gustavo Romero: The Complete Beethoven Sonatas, a series of livestreamed performances from the UNT College of Music. Visit recording.music.unt.edu/live.
THURSDAY
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
3:30 p.m. — Pianist Gustavo Romero: The Complete Beethoven Sonatas, a series of livestreamed performances from the UNT College of Music. Visit recording.music.unt.edu/live.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Running Haggard at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
8 p.m. — Pianist Gustavo Romero: The Complete Beethoven Sonatas, a series of livestreamed performances from the UNT College of Music. Visit recording.music.unt.edu/live.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
5-6 p.m. — Explorium's Second Anniversary Party. Up to 40 families can stop by the museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214, and pick up a "Make Your Own Ice Cream in a Bag" kit (donations welcome). At 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., tune in on Facebook Live to make ice cream together. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
10-11 a.m. — "Lead United: A Denton County Community Conversation," United Way of Denton County's campaign kickoff and a virtual discussion featuring Daphne Adams (Christian Community Action), Anabel Castillo-Soto (Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas), Toni Johnson-Simpson (Denton County Friends of the Family) and Kirk Mikulec (The Colony City Council) $10. Raffle drawing for a 2020 Kawasaki Mule 4010 Trans4x4; $20 for one ticket, $100 for six. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/Kickoff.
8 p.m. — KUZU Revolution 3, with drive-in movie screenings of Life in Waves and Shock Treatment, with Kill the World performing between sets, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $20 per two-passenger car, $10 for each additional passenger. Benefiting KUZU-FM (92.9). Visit www.facebook.com/KUZU929 or bit.ly/kuzu3d.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
9 p.m. — KUZU Revolution 3, a livestreamed concert featuring Prose & Cons, Breathing Rainbow, Pollen, video art, music videos and more. Benefiting KUZU-FM (92.9). Visit www.kuzu.fm.