TODAY
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 p.m. — “Astronaut Food" for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 p.m. — UNT College of Music Concerto Competition Finals in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 to 8 p.m. — “Exploring Tai Chi," a three-part class through Wednesday at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Benjamin McCrary takes beginners through the basic movements of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose clothing. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Screening of the film Phoenix, Oregon at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. Q&A with actor Jesse Borrego (Dexter, Fear of the Walking Dead) follows the screening. $5. Visit phoenixoregonmovie.com.
8 p.m. — “Songs of Alan Smith," a faculty and student recital coordinated by Elvia Puccinelli, in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents Shakespeare's Macbeth in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $10 for adults; $5 for students and seniors. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
CLUB MEETINGS
Duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) provides free and confidential business mentoring for entrepreneurs and small business owners between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Registration is required. To make an appointment, call Kerry Montz at 940-349-8757.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Breast-feeding Support Group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Call 940-349-8752.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
PACT (Parkinson's and Caregivers Together), a support group for people with Parkinson's disease, their family and caregivers, meets at 1 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St., in the Fellowship Hall. Email Jean Seward at seniorsinmotion@gmail.com or Steve Latham at lmdist@verizon.net.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones, a free socialization and activities program for persons with mild to moderate dementia, meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 Bell Ave. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.