WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Pumpkin Patch at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane. Shop and take photos. Pumpkins are priced by size, benefiting music, youth and children's ministries at the church.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
Duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) provides free and confidential business mentoring for entrepreneurs and small business owners between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. To make an appointment, call Kerry Montz at 940-349-8757.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones, a free socialization and activities program for persons with mild to moderate dementia, meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 Bell Ave. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6 p.m. — Twilight Tunes presents Fingerprints in a free concert on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org.
6:30 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Crafted at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Egan Street Designs will teach you how to create a plush monster, and Armadillo Ale Works serves craft beer. Free. Visit dentonarts.com.
7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music: Frank Heidlberger and Friends, and the Texas Center for Performing Arts Health Ensemble at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
EVENTS
6 to 8 p.m. — Halloween Harvest at Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St. Carnival games, candy, bounce house, $1 rock climbing, costume contest and a hay ride. After the Halloween Harvest, watch the original Ghostbusters in the park. Register for the costume contest at 7 p.m. at the door. Free admission. Call 940-349-7275.
