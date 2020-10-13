WEDNESDAY
Today through Oct. 18 — Theatre Denton presents The Gin Game, by Donald L. Coburn, a virtual production featuring Buster and Cindy Maloney. $15 to stream the show. Visit theatredenton.com.
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
Through Sunday — Theatre Denton presents The Gin Game, by Donald L. Coburn, a virtual production featuring Buster and Cindy Maloney. $15 to stream the show. Visit theatredenton.com.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
5-9 p.m. — Sip and Shop, Denton Benefit League's fall fundraiser with shopping, cocktails and food trucks, at Monroe Pearson, 421 E. Oak St. $20, includes one drink ticket and one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Visit dentonbenefitleague.org.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Antler at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space, benefiting Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
FRIDAY
Through Sunday — Theatre Denton presents The Gin Game, by Donald L. Coburn, a virtual production featuring Buster and Cindy Maloney. $15 to stream the show. Visit theatredenton.com.
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
SATURDAY
Through Sunday — Theatre Denton presents The Gin Game, by Donald L. Coburn, a virtual production featuring Buster and Cindy Maloney. $15 to stream the show. Visit theatredenton.com.
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
10 a.m. — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, a drive-in air show featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. $40 per vehicle. Parking tickets available online only at www.allianceairshow.com.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with AV the Great at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
SUNDAY
Final day — Theatre Denton presents The Gin Game, by Donald L. Coburn, a virtual production featuring Buster and Cindy Maloney. $15 to stream the show. Visit theatredenton.com.
10 a.m. — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, a drive-in air show featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. $40 per vehicle. Parking tickets available online only at www.allianceairshow.com.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
Oct. 23 — Last day to apply for mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. Visit www.votedenton.com.