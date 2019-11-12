WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — Writing workshop and discussion with Emmy Pérez, 2020 Texas poet laureate, at 2:30 p.m. in TWU's Administration and Conference Tower Building, in Room 301; followed by a poetry reading and Q&A at 7 p.m. Free. Contact Ashley Bender at abender@twu.edu or 940-898-2324.
4 p.m. — Teen Writers Group for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 p.m. — “Jerusalem, the New Jerusalem, and Jerusalems in Medieval Music and Liturgy," featuring musicologist Yossi Maurey of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, at UNT's Wooten Hall, 1121 Union Circle, in Room 222. Free. To RSVP, email jlarkin@afhu.org.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6 p.m. — Project LIT for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Discuss teen books while working on short volunteer service projects. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 p.m. — Free CPR class at Surepoint Emergency Center, 2426 Lillian Miller Parkway. Learn infant, child and adult CPR and how to use an AED. To reserve a spot, visit www.surepointer.com. For more information, email psherrod@surepointer.com.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Wind Ensemble in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
Duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) provides free and confidential business mentoring for entrepreneurs and small business owners between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Registration is required. To make an appointment, call Kerry Montz at 940-349-8757.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Breast-feeding Support Group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Call 940-349-8752.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones, a free socialization and activities program for persons with mild to moderate dementia, meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 Bell Ave. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — American Recycling Day for Kids at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about the do's and don'ts of recycling from Recyclesaurus Rex.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Denton County Genealogical Society meeting includes “Census Sense: Clues & Conundrums for Intermediate Researchers," presented by Patti Gillespie, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Visit www.genealogydentontexas.org.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. — TWU University Band and Jazz Ensemble at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. $5-$10; free for children under 12. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
7:30 p.m. — Paranormal Cirque at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $15-$50. For ages 17 and older; teens 13-17 welcome with parent or adult guardian. Visit paranormalcirque.com.
