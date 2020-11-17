WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-7 p.m. — Denton Parks and Recreation virtual community input meeting on options for the development of Southwest Park, at the corner of South Bonnie Brae Street and Allred Road. To receive a link to participate in the Zoom meeting, email your name and phone number to parksnrec@cityofdenton.com. Residents can also submit input to director Gary Packan at gary.packan@cityofdenton.com or 940-349-7460.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at the First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton parking garage, 319 E. Sycamore St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
7:30 p.m. — Welcome to the West, Lumedia Musicworks' multimedia concert film, premieres online featuring traditional fiddling, Western Swing, folk tunes and more. Hosted by Denton County vocalist Julianna Emanski, a UNT doctoral graduate, and including several Denton residents. $12-$20. Available on demand through Nov. 30 at www.lumediamusicworks.com/west.
8 p.m. — Doomfall and Mountain of Smoke on the patio at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Concert with limited audience seating and livestream. Masks required. $20 per table of four, $5 for an additional seat. Visit rubberglovesdenton.com.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Brent Best and Pinebox Serenade at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
5 p.m. — Crafting Around: Burlap Wreaths, an advanced beginner class held virtually through Zoom. Learn to make bubble-style and ruffle-style burlap wreaths. Register at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/city-of-denton-tx/ by Thursday, and pick up supply kits at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive, during 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
UPCOMING
8-11 a.m. Dec. 5 — Explorium's third annual Denton Coffee Crawl, benefiting the children's museum. Visit six participating coffee shops in Denton for a drink or treat at each location, then redeem your passport for a commemorative mug. $35. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 — TWU Pioneer Preview Day, a virtual open house event for potential first-year students. Visit twu.edu/admissions.