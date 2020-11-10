WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
8-9 p.m. — Soundbox Sessions #6 with La Bell, a twice-monthly 20-minute livestream concert featuring local musicians. Free, but donations accepted for performers and Friends With Benefits. Visit www.facebook.com/soundboxmusicworks.
8 p.m. — Shinyribs (Kevin Russell solo) livestreaming in concert from Dan's Silverleaf. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at the First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton parking garage, 319 E. Sycamore St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
8:30-11 p.m. — RGRS Potpourri in Quarantine Livestream Vol. 3, presented by Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, with music by Cognizant, Cygnus, Starfruit, Cereboso and Coaster Rogaine. Visit rubberglovesdenton.com.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — Holiday Open House, in-person and online shopping at more than 20 stores and restaurants in downtown Denton, with specials and prize drawings. Visit dentonmainstreet.org.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Matthew & the Arrogant Sea at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
SUNDAY
Last day to stream Fortunes Read Virtually Only $1, presented by Theatre Denton's Theatre School, for $6. Visit theatredenton.com/youth-productions.
Deadline for ordering Letters From Santa through Denton Parks and Recreation. Surprise someone with a personalized letter from Santa postmarked from the North Pole. $3 per letter. To register, visit https://bit.ly/DentonLetterfromSanta or call 940-349-8287.
Noon-5 p.m. — Holiday Open House, in-person and online shopping at more than 20 stores and restaurants in downtown Denton, with specials and prize drawings. Visit dentonmainstreet.org.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
6-7 p.m. — Denton Parks and Recreation virtual community input meeting on options for the development of Southwest Park, at the corner of South Bonnie Brae Street and Allred Road. To receive a link to participate in the Zoom meeting, email your name and phone number to parksnrec@cityofdenton.com. Residents can also submit input to director Gary Packan at gary.packan@cityofdenton.com or 940-349-7460.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
8 p.m. — Doomfall and Mountain of Smoke on the patio at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Concert with limited audience seating and livestream. Masks required. $20 per table of four, $5 for an additional seat. Visit rubberglovesdenton.com.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
5 p.m. — Crafting Around: Burlap Wreaths, an advanced beginner class held virtually through Zoom. Learn to make bubble-style and ruffle-style burlap wreaths. Register at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/city-of-denton-tx/ by Nov. 19, and pick up supply kits at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive, during 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 20 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.