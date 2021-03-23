WEDNESDAY
Through Sunday — Thin Line Fest, a virtual festival with more than 70 documentary films and 17 musical performances streaming online. Free. Register and find schedules at www.thinline.us.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
Through Saturday — Denton County Youth Fair at the North Texas Fairgrounds. Visit dentonyouthfair.com.
Through Sunday — Thin Line Fest, a virtual festival with more than 70 documentary films and 17 musical performances streaming online. Free. Register and find schedules at www.thinline.us.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6 p.m. — Online SKYWARN storm spotter training class, offered by the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office. For established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather and anyone who wants to learn more about and prepare for severe weather threats in North and Central Texas. Free. To register, visit www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and filling free of charge, focusing on taxpayers 50 or older or those with low to moderate income. To limit face-to-face contact, participants will drop off materials for volunteers at Serve Denton, but appointments are required. Call 940-343-5181 and leave a message to receive a call back.
SATURDAY
Saturday and Sunday — Denton Parks & Recreation is offering free Easter Bunny Zoom calls. Sign up for a 5-minute video call at https://bit.ly/3eHqEMf. Limited slots available.
10 a.m.-noon — Bunnies & Baskets at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Drive through and receive a free bag with candy and small toys from the Easter Bunny, plus a raffle drawing for baskets. Limited to 200 kids.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
2-4 p.m. — Virtual Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament, presented by the Denton Public Library for ages 13-18. You'll need a Nintendo Switch, a Nintendo Online membership and the game. Register in advance at denton.bibliocommons.com.
3-4 p.m. — Denton Public Library's Anime Club, a virtual meeting for ages 11-17. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
4-5 p.m. March 29-April 2 — Denton Parks & Recreation's Easter Bunny will be in a city park with free candy and balloons, while supplies last. Visit dentonparks.com.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St., and online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
4-5 p.m. March 29-April 2 — Denton Parks & Recreation's Easter Bunny will be in a city park with free candy and balloons, while supplies last. Visit dentonparks.com.
ONGOING
United Way of Denton County's VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers free tax preparation for those who earned up to $66,000 in 2020. Virtual process begins with about 30 minutes answering questions and uploading pictures of documents. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/vita.
March 29-April 2 — Denton Parks & Recreation yard cards and Easter baskets. For $20, sign up for a yard card and Easter basket with candies to be delivered to your house or to your chosen recipient. Visit https://bit.ly/30Pnded. Or, register for Easter baskets for $10 each, for pickup at North Lakes Recreation Center.
UPCOMING
Noon-1 p.m. March 31 — “Lawn Care Basics," a virtual class with Becky Bowling, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Learn about turfgrass management practices, including fertilizer and pesticide use and efficient watering habits. Presented by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, Keep Lewisville Beautiful and the city of Lewisville. Free. Register at https://bit.ly/UTRWDwebinars.
Noon-1 p.m. April 1 — “The A's, B's, C's and D's of Medicare with Wes Carter," an online event presented by the Denton Public Library. Led by Wes Carter, a Medicare benefits adviser. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com.
Noon-1 p.m. April 7 — “Getting Started With Natives," a virtual class with Liz Moyer, a Denton County Master Gardener and a Native Plant Society of Texas member. Learn about how to select, install and maintain native and adaptive plants into your landscape. Presented by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, Keep Lewisville Beautiful and the city of Lewisville. Free. Register at https://bit.ly/UTRWDwebinars.
7:30 p.m.-midnight April 17 — Party With a Purpose, benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Denton County at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Hosted by the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors. With live music from the band In10City, appetizers, a cash bar and a silent auction. $100 per person; tables available. Visit www.gdwcar.com/pwap.