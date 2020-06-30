WEDNESDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Send Off SCRAP Sale outdoors at 420 S. Bell Ave. Visit scrapdenton.org.
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage, off Union Circle at Welch Street. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
11 a.m. — Pipsqueak Playdate, a free online gathering via Zoom for young children and their families. Share the stories My Many Colored Days by Dr. Seuss and The Colors of Us by Karen Katz and sing a song. Optional free goody bag can be picked up in advance at Denia Recreation Center. Register at www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
2 p.m. — Denton Senior Center Bingo on Facebook Live. Free. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonseniorcenter for information, including a link to bingo cards.
SATURDAY
Today — Denton's Virtual Liberty Run 5K/Walk, an online challenge. Register online and commit to running 5K or walking one mile by July Fourth. Share pictures in festive running gear and be entered to win $25 gift cards. For $12 registration, get a Liberty Run T-shirt. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; 100-person limit at a time. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
10 a.m. to noon — Denton's Virtual Yankee Doodle Parade, a live online video of community parade entries, including winners in six categories. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonparksnrec.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage, off Union Circle at Welch Street. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
11 a.m.-noon — “Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks: Grow with Google," a free online class with the Denton Public Library. Learn how to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools. Learn about creating a Google account and best practices for using templates in Google Sheets and Google Docs. For a link to join the session, register at https://bit.ly/DentonTX-0707.