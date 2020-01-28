WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
6 p.m. — Project LIT for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Discuss teen books while working on short volunteer service projects. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Meditation for Beginners," a free four-part class led by meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Weekly class runs through Feb. 12. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
Duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) provides free and confidential business mentoring for entrepreneurs and small business owners between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Registration is required. To make an appointment, call Kerry Montz at 940-349-8757.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Breast-feeding Support Group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Call 940-349-8752.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Singing Oaks Church of Christ, 101 Cardinal Drive. Call 940-387-4355.
Grupo 18 de Marzo Alcoholicos Anonimos meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 W. Oak St. Call 940-231-9759.
Primary Purpose Denton group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. at 1524 N. Ruddell St.
Serenity Al-Anon, a support group for family and friends dealing with the effects of someone’s drinking, meets at noon at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Stepping Stones, a free socialization and activities program for persons with mild to moderate dementia, meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 Bell Ave. Call Eileen Short at 940-453-9784 or email eileen.short@gmail.com.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 31 — Alzheimer's Association Denton Community Forum at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. North Texas iHeartRadio personality Anna de Haro will moderate a discussion of dementia needs, concerns and resources within Denton County. Free. To register, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit https://alz.org/dallasnetexas.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 — Clean Up the Campus Day at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Help thin down and clean out the theater. Call 940-382-7014 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 — Denton High School Band Booster Club's Pancake Picnic in the cafeteria, 1007 Fulton St. Featuring Cartwright's pancakes, sausage or bacon, toppings and drink for $5 per plate; plus music, vendors, photo booth, a silent auction and a chance to write letters to soldiers.
Feb. 21-22 — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22. Donations of formal dresses and accessories are needed. To make a donation, email Ellena Griffiths at untnrhhservice@gmail.com.
GARDENING
6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 — “Top 100 Plants" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn how to create a lush, vibrant landscape with native and adapted plants. Presented by Agrilife Water University. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
Daily — Free self-guided tours of 1,000 rose bushes during daylight hours at Gemini Peach and Rose Farm, 1301 Haggard Lane. Grower Jim Herbison is a consulting rosarian certified by the American Rose Society. Visit www.geminipeachandrosefarm.com. For questions, call 940-230-5422.
KID STUFF
1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 — Scout Day at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Free family event with hands-on activities focusing on creating a healthy planet. Open to all ages, clubs and individuals; being a scout is not required. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 — Conservation partners local working group meeting at the Joseph A. Carroll Building, 401 W. Hickory St. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Denton County Soil and Water Conservation District invite conservation stakeholders to discuss local issues and concerns and set local priorities to help farmers, ranchers and other private landowners. Call Steven Ray, district conservationist, at 940-383-2691, ext. 3, or visit www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov.
11 a.m. Feb. 27 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “The Roar of Greasepaint: Fifty Years in the Wings" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Mike Barrow presents a look back at Denton Community Theater's history in the community. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
STAGE
Feb. 12-16 — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
Feb. 21-March 1 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Season tickets are on sale now at www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
DANCE
8 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
SCREEN
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free films, speakers, food, music and child care. Visit tpcdenton.org.
