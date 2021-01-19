WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
4-5 p.m. — Lego Challenge, Denton Public Library's virtual meetup for ages 5-10. Participants will be challenged to grab their blocks and build various creations. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events to receive the Zoom link.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6 p.m. — Habitat for Humanity of Denton County virtual community meeting, via Zoom, on the development of the new Habitat Village in Southeast Denton. Up to 35 homes are planned for a vacant 8-acre property between Duncan and Hill streets. The Zoom Meeting ID is 996 5252 4139, and the passcode is 129062. Visit www.habitatdentoncounty.org/habitat-village.
5-6 p.m. — Genealogy Q&A: "Online Maps," the Denton Public Library's overview of online research resources and an open forum for questions. Register by 3 p.m. Thursday at denton.bibliocommons.com/events to receive the Zoom link.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
2:30 p.m. — UNT faculty recital: Molly Fillmore, soprano, and Willem Van Schalkwyk, piano, performing works by Brahms, Schubert, Barber, King and Hailstork. View free livestream at recording.music.unt.edu/live.
8:30 p.m. — UNT faculty recital: Liudmila Georgievskaya, piano, performing works by Chopin, Glinka, Tchaikovsky and Debussy. View free livestream at recording.music.unt.edu/live.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 — Denton Black Film Festival, a virtual festival featuring a live performance by jazz musician Tatiana Mayfield, the world premiere of Take Back the Crown, Episode 1, more than 100 hours of programming, over 35 blocks of indie Black films and more. Passes and package tickets are on sale at dentonbff.com.
5-6 p.m. Jan. 28 — Crafting Around: Paint Pen Mug, Denton Parks & Recreation's virtual crafting class for advanced beginners. Join a Zoom class and decorate a mug using paint pens and contact paper. Visit www.dentonparks.com to register by 4 p.m. Jan. 22. $15. Supply pickup will be 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 25-27 at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive.
3-4 p.m. Jan. 30 — Denton Public Library's Anime Club, an online gathering for ages 11-17. To receive an invitation link, register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
7 p.m. Feb. 8 — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas poet Naomi Shihab Nye in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.