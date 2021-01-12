WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Denton County Genealogical Society online meeting, featuring "Archaeology at the Tom Cook Blacksmith Shop (c. 1870s-1890s), Bolivar," a presentation by Maria Franklin and Doug Boyd. Register for the Zoom event at denton.bibliocommons.com/events by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
SATURDAY
9-11:30 a.m. — Online SKYWARN storm spotter training class for Denton County and Collin County, offered by the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office. For established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather and anyone who wants to learn more about and prepare for severe weather threats in North and Central Texas. Free. To learn how to register, visit www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarn.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
UPCOMING
6 p.m. Jan. 21 — Habitat for Humanity of Denton County virtual community meeting, via Zoom, on the development of the new Habitat Village in Southeast Denton. Up to 35 homes are planned for a vacant 8-acre property between Duncan and Hill streets. The Zoom Meeting ID is 996 5252 4139, and the passcode is 129062. Visit www.habitatdentoncounty.org/habitat-village.
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 — Denton Black Film Festival, a virtual festival featuring a live performance by jazz musician Tatiana Mayfield, the world premiere of Take Back the Crown, Episode 1, more than 100 hours of programming, over 35 blocks of indie Black films and more. Passes and package tickets are on sale at dentonbff.com.