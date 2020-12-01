WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at the First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton parking garage, 319 E. Sycamore St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
SATURDAY
8-11 a.m. — Explorium's third annual Denton Coffee Crawl, benefiting the children's museum. Visit six participating coffee shops in Denton for a drink or treat at each location, then redeem your passport for a commemorative mug. $35. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10-11:30 a.m. — TWU Pioneer Preview Day, a virtual open house event for potential first-year students. Visit twu.edu/admissions.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Election day for Denton and other municipal runoff elections. Visit www.votedenton.com.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
UPCOMING
7 p.m. Dec. 14 — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas Poet Laureate Steven Fromholz in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.