WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
11:30 a.m. — Denton City Council closed meeting followed by a special called meeting via teleconference at online at cityofdenton.com. To comment on agenda items, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 beginning 30 minutes before the meeting time to indicate your desire to speak about a specific agenda item.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-7 p.m. — Virtual public input meeting on options for the development of Southwest Park, at South Bonnie Brae Street and Allred Road. Visit www.cityofdenton.com/virtualcommunitymeeting, or sign up by emailing parksnrec@cityofdenton.com.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
SATURDAY
9-10 a.m. — UniteDenton Virtual Workout on Zoom. Denton Parks and Recreation presents a free workout led by Paul Taylor from Camp Gladiator. Free; first 100 registrants will get a free T-shirt. Visit http://bit.ly/UniteDenton.
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Holly & the Mystery Lights at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
7 p.m. — Visual Arts Society of Texas presents John Bramblitt in a virtual guest artist presentation and demo. Bramblitt, a Denton painter who is blind, will demonstrate his multidisciplinary approach to art and discuss how to diversify the business side of art amid the pandemic. Free for VAST members, $5 for nonmembers. To learn how to access the Zoom videoconference, visit www.vastarts.org.