WEDNESDAY
Through Saturday — Kids' Superhero Kits, while supplies last, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Supplies to make your own superhero mask at home. One per child. Visit denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
Through Monday — Grab & Go Teen Bracelet Kits, while supplies last, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. One per teen, ages 11-17. Visit denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
Noon-1 p.m. — “Getting Started With Natives," a virtual class with Liz Moyer, a Denton County Master Gardener and a Native Plant Society of Texas member. Learn about how to select, install and maintain native and adaptive plants into your landscape. Presented by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, Keep Lewisville Beautiful and the city of Lewisville. Free. Register at https://bit.ly/UTRWDwebinars.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6 p.m. — Denton Parks & Recreation virtual community meetings on the proposed master plan for Bowling Green Park at 6 p.m., and on ideas for a 6.5-acre site at Villages of Carmel at 7 p.m. To request a link to the Zoom meetings, email your name and phone number to parksnrec@cityofdenton.com. Input can also be submitted via email to director Gary Packan at gary.packan@cityofdenton.com, or call 940-349-7460.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Denton County Genealogical Society online meeting, featuring “Using Historical Newspapers to Uncover Denton History,” presented by Laura Douglas with Denton Public Library. Register by Wednesday at denton.bibliocommons.com/events to receive an invitation email for the Zoom event.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children’s activities. Free admission. Visit dentoncommunitymarket.com.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group virtual meeting on Zoom, focusing on the work of Texas Poet Laureate Laurie Ann Guerrero. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St., and online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
ONGOING
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and filling free of charge, focusing on taxpayers 50 or older or those with low to moderate income. The program has been extended through May 14. To limit face-to-face contact, participants will drop off materials for volunteers at Serve Denton, but appointments are required. Call 940-343-5181 and leave a message to receive a call back.
United Way of Denton County's VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program offers free tax preparation for those who earned up to $66,000 in 2020. Virtual process begins with about 30 minutes answering questions and uploading pictures of documents. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/vita.
UPCOMING
10 a.m.-noon April 17 — Play in the Park, with sports-themed activities set up in Quakertown Park, near the playground at the corner of Withers and Oakland streets.
7:30 p.m.-midnight April 17 — Party With a Purpose, benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Denton County at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Hosted by the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors. With live music from the band In10City, appetizers, a cash bar and a silent auction. $100 per person; tables available. Visit www.gdwcar.com/pwap.