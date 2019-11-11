TUESDAY, NOV. 12
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 p.m. — “Incredible Owls" for ages 6-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Join Ranger Rick Torres for a presentation and an optional owl pellet dissection activity. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 3:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
6:30 p.m. — UNT African Ensemble in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. $5. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Concert Choir in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Area Model Railroad Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. New members are welcome. Contact Bob Tickner at 940-535-4606 or rktickner@gmail.com.
Denton County Beekeepers Association meets at 6:15 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton County Elections Building, 701 Kimberly Drive. Free. Visit dentonbees.com or contact Corey Claytor at 940-391-6708 or corey.claytor@dentonbees.com.
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The First African Violet Society of Denton meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Good Samaritan Village–Lake Forest, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the main building. Call 940-368-8915.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — Writing workshop and discussion with Emmy Pérez, 2020 Texas poet laureate, at 2:30 p.m. in TWU's Administration and Conference Tower Building, in Room 301; followed by a poetry reading and Q&A at 7 p.m. Free. Contact Ashley Bender at abender@twu.edu or 940-898-2324.
4 p.m. — Teen Writers Group for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 p.m. — “Jerusalem, the New Jerusalem, and Jerusalems in Medieval Music and Liturgy," featuring musicologist Yossi Maurey of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, at UNT's Wooten Hall, 1121 Union Circle, in Room 222. Free. To RSVP, email jlarkin@afhu.org.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6 p.m. — Project LIT for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Discuss teen books while working on short volunteer service projects. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 p.m. — Free CPR class at Surepoint Emergency Center, 2426 Lillian Miller Parkway. Learn infant, child and adult CPR and how to use an AED. To reserve a spot, visit www.surepointer.com. For more information, email psherrod@surepointer.com.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Wind Ensemble in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
