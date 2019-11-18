TUESDAY, NOV. 19
EVENTS
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Using Data in Your Marketing Strategy," led by Patrick Peters with FourthWall Media, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
4 p.m. — Candy Science for ages 6-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Fun experiments that explore the sweet science of candy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:15 p.m. — “Free Business Resources at the Library: Business Plan and Finances" at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn the basic steps of small business startup and resources, learn about LivePlan business plan and more. Free. To register, visit http://bit.ly/2CiVdDl.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Tiny Tornadoes" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — NaNoWriMo Cram Session at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. National Novel Writing Month participants can work on their novel around other writers with snacks, drinks and proofreading help.
7:30 p.m. — TWU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: “Make Your Mark" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. $5-$10; free for children under 12. Visit www.twu.edu/music.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 1 p.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
The Denton Quilt Guild meets on the third Tuesday of each month, with social gathering at 6 p.m. and an educational program at 7 p.m., at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonquiltguild.org.
North Texas Aeromodelers RC Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Visit www.northtexasaeromodelers.com.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
11 a.m. — Storytelling Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4 p.m. — Uniquely You! A Transgender Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children's stories that share a message of love and inclusion, on Transgender Day of Remembrance.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
5:30 to 7 p.m. — Stoke's Happy Hour + Fireside Chat with Emily Roden of ReadyRosie at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
7 p.m. — “Handling Holiday Stress Through Meditation" with meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.