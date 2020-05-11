Public events and gatherings have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Email information about your online event or meeting to drc@dentonrc.com.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, via videoconference, will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov/agenda and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
9 a.m. — Stoke’s Coffee + Convo, a virtual meetup with entrepreneurs, experts and peers. Featuring Randi Skinner, marketing and idea strategist and founder of RS Consulting. Free. To register, visit stokedenton.com/events.
THURSDAY
11 a.m.-noon — Denton Senior Center's Zoom Book Club, featuring Moon Over Manifest by Clare Vanderpool, a 1995 children's novel filled with mystery and drama. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.