TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session precedes the meeting at 2 p.m. To comment on an agenda item, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 30 minutes before the meeting time.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
8-9:30 p.m. — UNT U-Tubes, directed by Jack Courtright, in a free livestreamed concert from the UNT Music Building. Visit recording.music.unt.edu/live.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
8 p.m. — Will Johnson livestreaming in concert from Dan's Silverleaf. $10; portion of proceeds goes to Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Wind Orchestra, conducted by Andrew Trachsel, in a free livestreamed concert from UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center. Visit recording.music.unt.edu/live.
FRIDAY
7:30 p.m. — UNT A Capella Choir, conducted by Allen Hightower, in a free livestreamed concert from UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center. Visit recording.music.unt.edu/live.
SATURDAY
10-11:30 a.m. — TWU Pioneer Preview Day, an online event with information sessions on TWU's admissions, housing, financial aid and scholarships; a chance to speak with students; a panel with Pioneer Ambassadors and a virtual tour. To register, visit twu.edu/admissions.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
SUNDAY
6-8 p.m. — Virtual remembrance and fundraiser event for Lermont "Mont" Stowers-Jones, to spread awareness about the teen's death and raise funds for the family's independent investigation. With interviews, music by KBUncomplicated, Arkatype, Jess Garland and more. Visit justiceformont.com.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
7 p.m. March 18 — "Warriors Don't Cry," a livestream talk by Melba Patillo Beals, part of TWU's Jamison Lecture Series. Beals, a journalist and author, was a member of the Little Rock Nine — the first group of African American students to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957. Free. To register, visit twu.edu/jamison