TUESDAY
Today and Wednesday — St. Patrick's Day Treasure Hunt in the Parks, presented by Denton Parks & Recreation. "Treasure chests" will be hidden in a park each day. Find clues at https://bit.ly/3vrAkAg. If you find one, take it to North Lakes Recreation Center to exchange for a prize basket.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session precedes the meeting at 2 p.m. To comment on an agenda item, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 30 minutes before the meeting time.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
4-5 p.m. — Lego Challenge, Denton Public Library's virtual meetup for ages 5-10. Participants will be challenged to grab their blocks and build various creations. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events to receive the Zoom link.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
10-11 a.m. — Genealogy Q&A, a free online Zoom event with an overview of the Denton Public Library's online research resources and an open forum for questions on family history research. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
6 p.m. — Denton Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan virtual community meeting. City staff and Halff Associates consultants will host a meeting on Zoom to present an analysis of project and community research, a summary of priorities from a needs assessment survey and input on post-pandemic priorities. To receive a link to participate, email your name, email address and phone number to parksnrec@cityofdenton.com, preferably at least 24 hours in advance.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — "Warriors Don't Cry," a livestream talk by Melba Patillo Beals, part of TWU's Jamison Lecture Series. Beals, a journalist and author, was a member of the Little Rock Nine — the first group of African American students to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957. Free. To register, visit twu.edu/jamison.
FRIDAY
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and filling free of charge, focusing on taxpayers 50 or older or those with low to moderate income. To limit face-to-face contact, participants will drop off materials for volunteers at Serve Denton, but appointments are required. Call 940-343-5181 and leave a message to receive a call back.
SATURDAY
10-10:30 a.m. — Spring Suncatchers, an online craft project. Learn to create sun-catchers at www.facebook.com/dentonpubliclibrary. Provide your own supplies, or pick up a kit at South Branch Library starting March 20 (first come, first served; one kit per child).
11 a.m.-noon — Book Buddies, the Denton Public Library's virtual book club for ages 7-9. Best for early chapter book readers. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
7 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group virtual meeting on Zoom. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
10 a.m.-noon March 27 — Bunnies & Baskets at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Drive through and receive a free bag with candy and small toys from the Easter Bunny, plus a raffle drawing for baskets. Limited to 200 kids.
March 27-28 — Denton Parks & Recreation is offering free Easter Bunny Zoom calls. Sign up for a 5-minute video call at https://bit.ly/3eHqEMf. Limited slots available.
March 29-April 2 — Denton Parks & Recreation yard cards and Easter baskets. For $20, sign up for a yard card and Easter basket with candies to be delivered to your house or to your chosen recipient. Visit https://bit.ly/30Pnded. Or, register for Easter baskets for $10 each, for pickup at North Lakes Recreation Center.
4-5 p.m. March 29-April 2 — Denton Parks & Recreation's Easter Bunny will be in a city park with free candy and balloons, while supplies last. Visit dentonparks.com.