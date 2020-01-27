TUESDAY, JAN. 28
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
5:30 p.m. — Trashion Fashion Runway Show informational meeting at SCRAP Denton, 420 S. Bell Ave. Learn about creating fashions out of discarded materials, which will be featured during the Denton Redbud Festival on April 4. Call 940-391-7499 or visit scrapdenton.org.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Acrylic painting class on basic techniques and art principles, taught by Shay Haas of Indigo Easel, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For ages 18 and older. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meets in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council meets at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Work session precedes the meeting at 11 a.m. Visit www.cityofdenton.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Noon Kiwanis meet at noon at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. I-35E. $12 for meal. Call 940-387-6323 or visit www.dentonkiwanisclub.org.
Rotary Club of Denton South meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. at Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive. Call 940-368-3789.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Bring Everyone in the Zone Peer to Peer Support for veterans, active duty, Guard, reserves and their families meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Denton County Veterans Center, 400 S. Carroll Blvd. Call Raymond Holder at 940-382-5451 or Bel Small at 573-433-1687.
Denton County Gamblers Anonymous chapter meets from 7 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Call 940-484-0087.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Recovery International, a mental health self-help group, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Visit www.recoveryinternational.org or call 214-403-0323.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available. Call 940-390-1325.
Unity group of Al-Anon, for families of alcoholics, and Unity Alateen, for youths ages 13-19 who have alcoholics in their families, meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-239-9238.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays— Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
6 p.m. — Project LIT for ages 11-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Discuss teen books while working on short volunteer service projects. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Meditation for Beginners," a free four-part class led by meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Weekly class runs through Feb. 12. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
