TUESDAY
Through Monday — Denton Black Film Festival, a virtual film, music, art and poetry festival that centers on the lives and experiences of Black people (in narrative and documentary format) and that highlights the work of Black filmmakers and producers. See schedule for free content. Individual tickets, packages and passes available. Visit dentonbff.com.
9-10 a.m. — Coffee + Convo, Stoke's virtual morning meetup with entrepreneurs, experts and peers on Zoom. Patrick Peters with FourthWall Media will talk about media, tech, data analysis and marketing. Free. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814#, for participant ID press # and for meeting passcode press 301568#. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
2 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session followed by a closed meeting and a special called meeting. To comment on an agenda item, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 30 minutes before the meeting time.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
SATURDAY
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
3-4 p.m. — Denton Public Library's Anime Club, an online gathering for ages 11-17. To receive an invitation link, register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
7 p.m. Feb. 8 — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas poet Naomi Shihab Nye in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.
9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.