TUESDAY
Through Friday— Kids' Valentine Kits, free while supplies last, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Craft materials and instructions to make valentines at home. One kit per child. Visit denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814#, for participant ID press # and for meeting passcode press 301568#. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
2 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session, followed by a closed meeting and a special called meeting. To comment on an agenda item, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 30 minutes before the meeting time.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
Through Feb. 28 — Pizza Herb Garden Kit at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Families can learn to grow oregano, basil and thyme indoors and listen to a story online. Kit pickup details will be sent to participants after registration and confirmation. Register at denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
Noon-1:15 p.m. — "Dementia and Heart Disease Risks for Black/African Americans," a Lifespan Workgroup Virtual Lunch & Learn session presented by Denton County Public Health's Health Community Coalition. To register, visit tinyurl.com/AADPH21.
Noon-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. — TWU Transfer Connection, an online open house for potential transfer students. Learn about the transfer admission process, how to apply for scholarships and financial aid, and more about TWU's campus. To register, visit twu.edu/admissions.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
Through today — Kids' Valentine Kits, free while supplies last, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Craft materials and instructions to make valentines at home. One kit per child. Visit denton.bibliocommons.com/events.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Baroque Orchestra and Vox Aquilae, conducted by Paul Leenhouts and Allen Hightower. View free livestream at recording.music.unt.edu/live.
SATURDAY
9-10:30 a.m. — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
4 p.m. — Black History Month Virtual Celebration, presented by Denton Parks & Recreation. With a talk by the Rev. Mohair, "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity," and entertainment by local children. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonparksnrec.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.