TUESDAY
8 a.m. Dec. 29 and Jan. 5 — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
10 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814#, for participant ID press # and for meeting passcode press 301568#. To speak during the meeting, visit dentoncounty.gov/remote for more information on using Zoom with a computer or smartphone. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
FRIDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Day Hike at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Self-paced interpretive hike along the paved Randy Bell Scenic Trail Loop, an easy 2 miles, starting at the boat ramp parking lot. Meet rangers along the way and learn about the park's natural and cultural history. Weather permitting. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
UPCOMING
9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 9 — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.
7 p.m. Jan. 11 — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group focuses on the poetry of Texas Poet Laureate Red Steagall in a Zoom virtual meeting. Presented by TWU professor Stephen Souris. To get on the Denton Public Library’s Professor’s Corner mailing list, which includes the poems to be discussed and the Zoom invitation, email professorscornerdpl@gmail.com.