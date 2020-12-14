TUESDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at Westside Baptist Church, 900 Bellaire Blvd. in Lewisville. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6 p.m. — Habitat for Humanity of Denton County virtual community meeting, via Zoom, on the development of the new Habitat Village in Southeast Denton. Up to 35 homes are planned for a vacant 8-acre property between Duncan and Hill streets. The Zoom Meeting ID is 930 7939 0375, and the passcode is 365701. Visit www.habitatdentoncounty.org/habitat-village.
6 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Special called meeting, including the oaths of office. To comment on an agenda item, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 30 minutes before the meeting time.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
1-4 p.m. Dec. 19 — Special food distribution pantry sponsored by First Baptist Church Denton and the North Texas Food Bank, at the church at the corner of Bryan and Crescent streets.
UPCOMING
9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 9 — Denton Mobile Food Pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Sponsored by the Denton Hunger Coalition and the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonHungerCoalition.