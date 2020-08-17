TUESDAY
Today through Saturday— Clear the Denton Shelter at Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, 3737 N. Elm St. Half-price adoptions ($30) through Wednesday, free adoptions Thursday-Saturday. Appointments required. To make an appointment or sponsor an adoption, call 940-349-7594.
8 a.m.-noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at The Colony's Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks Drive. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX. Listen via phone by calling 1-888-475-4499; for meeting ID, press 764 412 814 #, and for participant ID press #. Fill out a public comment form at apps.dentoncounty.gov/publiccommentform.
6:30 p.m. — Denton City Council online at cityofdenton.com. Work session begins at noon. To comment on agenda items, fill out a virtual white card at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings, or call 940-349-7800 beginning 30 minutes before the meeting time to indicate your desire to speak about a specific agenda item.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
THURSDAY
Today through Saturday— Clear the Denton Shelter at Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, 3737 N. Elm St. Free adoptions through Saturday; appointments required. To make an appointment or sponsor an adoption, call 940-349-7594.
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
8 a.m.-noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. (Follow road to the right, toward back parking lot.) People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Advance registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
2 p.m. — Denton Senior Center Bingo on Facebook Live. Free. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonseniorcenter for information, including a link to bingo cards.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with the Hope Trust at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.