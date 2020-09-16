THURSDAY
North Texas Giving Day, an online giving event aimed at boosting awareness and visibility of area nonprofit groups. Visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
5-6 p.m. — Denton Affordable Housing Corporation annual meeting, online via Zoom. Learn more about DAHC's accomplishments and its vision for the future. To register, visit https://bit.ly/35H8h5x. For more information, visit dentonaffordablehousing.com.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
9:30 a.m. — The Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at the Bayless-Selby House Museum at the Denton County Historical Park, 317 W. Mulberry St. Bring your own chair for a presentation by Bill Marquis on restoring a historic log cabin and a tour of the Bayless-Selby wildflower garden. Light refreshments at 9:30 a.m.; program at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
10-11 a.m. — "Lead United: A Denton County Community Conversation," United Way of Denton County's campaign kickoff and a virtual discussion featuring Daphne Adams (Christian Community Action), Anabel Castillo-Soto (Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas), Toni Johnson-Simpson (Denton County Friends of the Family) and Kirk Mikulec (The Colony City Council). $10. Raffle drawing for a 2020 Kawasaki Mule 4010 Trans4x4; $20 for one ticket, $100 for six. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/Kickoff.
8 p.m. — KUZU Revolution 3, with drive-in movie screenings of Life in Waves and Shock Treatment, with Kill the World performing between sets, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $20 per two-passenger car, $10 for each additional passenger. Benefiting KUZU-FM (92.9). Visit www.facebook.com/KUZU929 or bit.ly/kuzu3d.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with the Gold Brothers at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
9 p.m. — KUZU Revolution 3, a livestreamed concert featuring Prose & Cons, Breathing Rainbow, Pollen, video art, music videos and more. Benefiting KUZU-FM (92.9). Visit www.kuzu.fm.
MONDAY
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
9-11 a.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
4 p.m. — Denton City Council candidate forums, hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce on Facebook Live. Sept. 23 features Place 6 candidates Jim Mann, Paul Meltzer and Liam York. Coming up: Sept. 30, mayoral candidates . Visit www.facebook.com/DentonChamber.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
11 a.m. — Explorium Denton's Virtual Story Time at www.facebook.com/exploriumdenton.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
6:30-8 p.m. — Virtual forum for Denton City Council and mayoral candidates, hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens and NAACP. Contact Willie Hudspeth at 940-465-4321 or hudspethwd@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
Last day to complete the U.S. census. To complete the form by phone, call 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 1-844-468-2020 (Spanish). For more information, visit: www.2020census.gov.