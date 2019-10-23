TODAY

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

EVENTS

9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities. 

9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m. 

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. 

11 a.m. — Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. 

4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy. 

6 p.m. — Twilight Tunes presents the Basically Basie Big Band in a free concert on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org

7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music: B-----s Set Traps, and Huong Le and Zhi Li at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu

CLUB MEETINGS

Democrat Club at Robson Ranch meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9200 Ed Robson Blvd. Call Richard Kushmaul at 940-262-3422. 

Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.

Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.

Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, January through October, at TWU’s Ann Stuart Science Complex. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.

SUPPORT GROUPS

AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com

Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.

Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m.  at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.

Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Emotional support via an anonymous 12-step program for family members of addicts. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com

Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252. 

Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989. 

Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156.  Call 254-485-1413.

Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m.  at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Child care is available.  Call 940-390-1325. 

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

EVENTS

9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities. 

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. 

11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. 

7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

EVENTS

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.

10 a.m. — Spooky Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Tesley Lane. Wear costumes and take in "spooktacular" stories and a trick-or-treating parade. 

10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.

7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.

