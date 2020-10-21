THURSDAY
Through Oct. 30 — Early voting in the Nov. 3 election. Visit www.votedenton.com.
9-11 a.m. — Pandemic Mobile Food Pantry at First Baptist Church's parking lot, 1100 Malone St. Denton Hunger Coalition and the North Texas Food Bank distribute free kitted food boxes in a low-touch distribution model. First come, first served. No proof of ID required. To receive food, participants must be in a vehicle.
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6 p.m. — North Texas Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Entertainment lineup includes Bull Blow Out at 7:30 p.m.; Shane Smith and the Smiths at 9:30 p.m. $14-$20; $5 for children ages 7-12. Parking is $10.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Melissa Ratley at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space, benefiting Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
FRIDAY
Last day to apply for mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. Visit www.votedenton.com.
8 a.m. — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 N. Elm St. Those eligible include people who have had symptoms in the past week, essential employees, people 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
6 p.m. — North Texas Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Entertainment includes Bull Blow Out at 7:30 p.m.; Sawyer Brown at 9:30 p.m. $15-$20 for adults, $14 for seniors and military, $5 for children ages 7-12. $5 off for teachers. $60 for a four-day ticket, $120 for a season pass. Parking is $10.
SATURDAY
9 a.m.-noon — Denton Community Market at 317 W. Mulberry St. Face coverings required; attendance may be limited. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
1 p.m. — North Texas Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Entertainment lineup includes Oct. 24: Bull Blow Out at 7:30 p.m.; Justin Moore at 9:30 p.m. $15-$20 for adults, $14 for seniors and military, $5 for children ages 7-12. Parking is $10. Shuttle available Saturdays for those parking at First Baptist Church, 1100 Malone St., and Denton High School, 1007 Fulton St.
7-10 p.m. — Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series with Will Johnson and Scott Danbom at the Armadillo Ale Works and Boca 31 parking lot, 221 S. Bell Ave. $10-$60 per parking space. Visit www.armadilloaleworks.com/events.
SUNDAY
9-11:45 p.m. — Drone Church: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with live score featuring Sarah Ruth, Monte Espina and Python Potions, in a drive-in show at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Plus terrifying short films. Free. Visit rubberglovesdenton.com.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Denton County Commissioners Court meeting at the Courthouse on the Square; attendance in person is limited to commissioners and county staff. The meeting will be streamed online at dentoncounty.gov and www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX.
6 p.m. — Denton ISD school board meeting at Stephens Central Administration Building, 1307 N. Locust St. To view online, visit www.dentonisd.org.
1-2 p.m. — Food pantry at Mount Calvary Church, 1111 Wilson St.
WEDNESDAY
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m.— First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.