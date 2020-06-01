THURSDAY
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Twilight Tunes Livestream Series featuring Cameron Hobbs on DentonRadio.com.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks Drive in The Colony. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.
4 p.m. Friday-10:30 a.m. Saturday — Denton Parks & Recreation's Backyard Campout. Register for free to receive links to Tejas Storytelling Association's Zoom storytelling and singalong, virtual games, campfire activities and more. Visit www.dentonparkshub.com/virtual-events.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market local and fresh food market, with food and farm vendors only, at 317 W. Mulberry St. Maintain 6-foot social distancing, and face coverings are recommended for visitors. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonCommunityMarket.
SUNDAY
5 p.m. — Daniel Markham, livestreamed at www.facebook.com/dans.silverleaf.denton. Tips will go to the artist, Dan's Silverleaf and the nonprofit Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
TUESDAY
8 a.m. to noon — Denton County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage, off Union Circle at Welch Street. People who have had symptoms within the past seven days and essential infrastructure workers are eligible for testing. Registration is required by calling 940-349-2585. Visit dentoncounty.com/covid19testing.