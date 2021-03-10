THURSDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger.
10 a.m. — Play in the Park, Denton Parks & Recreation's free outdoor family program with socially distanced activities during spring break. Thursday's activities: 10 a.m.-noon, obstacle course at Martin Luther King Jr. Park; 3–5 p.m., crafts at Fred Moore Park.
6-8 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
FRIDAY
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation and filling free of charge, focusing on taxpayers 50 or older or those with low to moderate income. To limit face-to-face contact, participants will drop off materials for volunteers at Serve Denton, but appointments are required. Call 940-343-5181 and leave a message to receive a call back.
10 a.m. — Play in the Park, Denton Parks & Recreation's free outdoor family program with socially distanced activities during spring break. Friday's activities: 10 a.m.-noon, crafts at North Lakes Park; 5-7 p.m., Glow Dance Party at South Lakes Park.
SATURDAY
Noon-5 p.m. — Indoor market at Drug Emporium, 824 W. University Drive.
MONDAY
9 a.m.-noon — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 1701 Broadway St. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
10 a.m. — Play in the Park, Denton Parks & Recreation's free outdoor family program with socially distanced activities. Monday's activities: 10 a.m.-noon, obstacle course at Mack Park; 3-5 p.m., Denton Spider-Man at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
1-3 p.m. — Denton Community Food Center drive-thru food pantry at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400. Visit www.dentoncfc.org.
1-4 p.m. — First Refuge Ministries food pantry at 713 S. Fifth St. in Sanger. Visit firstrefugeministries.org.
UPCOMING
7 p.m. March 18 — "Warriors Don't Cry," a livestream talk by Melba Patillo Beals, part of TWU's Jamison Lecture Series. Beals, a journalist and author, was a member of the Little Rock Nine — the first group of African American students to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957. Free. To register, visit twu.edu/jamison